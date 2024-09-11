Rude Lady Yelled At Him For Not Giving Her His Seat On The Train, But He Shut Her Down By Revealing That He Is Actually Disabled

There’s nothing more annoying than being yelled at by anyone, let alone by a stranger.

In the following story, we meet a disabled man who was attacked for being selfish and not giving up his seat for an older woman.

But he’s unsure about how he reacted in the heat of the moment.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for yelling at some lady on the train because I’m disabled? I (23 years old, Male) was taking the train back home after a test at uni. Context about me; I have a limp in my left leg due to an injury I got last year at a playground. Context to the injury: I was running after my little brother when he came to visit my family. He climbed onto some tall playground device and when I tried to chase him I tripped and fell right to my left leg. It was about a 70cm fall, and my leg taking all of my 87 kg wights led to breaking it in the wrong way to the point even after surgery and constant training to strengthen my leg. I can’t stand for more than 10 minutes without a standing cane unless I want to start feeling pain in my left leg.

He has a serious injury that might not be immediately obvious to passers-by.

So, the train was pretty full, but I found a chair to sit at, about 12 minutes later some old lady got next to me and asked if I could give her my seat. I said sorry but couldn’t and when I said that she started yelling about how ‘entitled young healthy people like me can’t help an old lady like her’. Some people started to look at me weirdly and I decided to channel the same energy as her. I yelled back about the fact I’m disabled and can’t stand for more than an hour until my stop and even showed my walking cane to show I’m not faking it (by the way, the cane was hiding behind my backpack so people couldn’t see it).

He is clearly reserved about his injury, so the lady didn’t know, but it must’ve hurt being unfairly yelled at for taking care of his well-being.

Long story short, she looked annoyed but people started to look at her weirdly now and she left to the next cabin. I was feeling good about myself but the old man sitting next to me said I could have been nicer about it and he was right; I didn’t need to go her level, but some part of me is glad I did it to hope I taught her some lesson, or at least hope so. So Reddit, AITA for yelling at an old lady because she was annoying me and made me look like a bad person?

The golden rule is: that you should always treat others like you would like to be treated.

Let’s see what Reddit’s verdict is about this situation.

