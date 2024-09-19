A Waitress Admitted the Controversial Things She Does At Her Job. – ‘Once I get ignored, I ask you a question.’

It’s that time, folks…

Time for another TikTok video from a server who went on the record to tell folks how and why she performs her job duties a certain way…and this woman didn’t hold back.

In her video, she talked to viewers about the admittedly controversial things she does while working and we think you’ll be pretty surprised.

The first thing she talked about was giving customers water to drink and said she doesn’t do it unless they ask because “it’s just a waste and it’s harder to carry.”

Next up, she told viewers, “I automatically, this one is very controversial, I just give the check to the guy every time.”

She added, “Because most of the time, you see as a server, it’s the guy paying, or they’ll split the check. So either way it doesn’t matter who has it.”

She continued, “Once I get ignored, I ask you a question and you just don’t answer because you’re being a ***** bag, then I’ll just go, I’ll do whatever I think is right.”

The server also said she walks away from tables if customers aren’t ready to order and she provides the best service to customers who are nice to her.

Next on her list was napkins: she said she doesn’t give customers a lot of them unless they ask because she doesn’t want to be wasteful.

And finally, the woman said she will not hesitate to admit which items on the menu are good or bad if a customer asks.

She’s doing things her way!

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker wasn’t on board with her ideas.

I hope I never get her as a server…

