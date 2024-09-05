Air Canada Customer Was Forcibly Removed From A Flight And Cost Her $900. This Is What Happened According To Her. – ‘What’s the solution, how do I fix this?’

Another travel horror story coming in hot!

A woman named Sanaz posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she experienced during a pretty awful trip with Air Canada.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Please help me blow this up and get my money back. Help me get home.”

Sanaz said she was forcibly removed from an Air Canada flight that cost her $900 because she was told that her dog carrier was too large.

She said she had cleared the size with the airline beforehand and had no problem getting into Canada. When she tried to fly back home to Miami, however, she was given the bad news.

Sanaz said, “Once I get off the flight, I ask, ‘What’s the solution, how do I fix this?’”

She was told to call a phone number and, after waiting on hold for an hour, she was told she’d have to pay $1,500 for another flight.

Sanaz said, “This is Air Canada. Never, ever fly with them.”

This seems like a deeply unfair situation.

