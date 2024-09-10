Airbnb Host Talked About How He Found Out The “Family” That Booked His Property Were Lying to Him. – ‘I’m going to use that lie to help get another five-star review.’

I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that I don’t envy Airbnb hosts…

Not even a little bit!

Yes, I know some of them make good money by renting out places they own, but there seems to be a plethora of horror stories about dealing with unruly customers.

This isn’t an awful story by any means, but it shows that these men and women are deceived on a regular basis…

An Airbnb owner shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how he found out that some folks staying in his rental weren’t exactly being truthful with him.

The man told viewers, “Well, the “family” that booked my rental Airbnb at the beach, they’re not a family. But, I checked the door locks this morning, and they were in and out of the property from midnight til 5 a.m. Good for you. Sounds like you had a good time. I’m all about it. But we only rent to families.”

He continued, “So be it, they had to lie to get my place. My place is really nice. They didn’t distract any of my neighbors, or my neighbors would’ve contacted me already.”

The Airbnb owner added, “Now that I know that they’re in and out of the property until 5 a.m., that means they probably like to party. Which means they’re probably going to really enjoy this free late check out that I’m going to offer them. You kind of have to know your guest.”

He said he was going to give the guests a late checkout for free “Because I want that five-star review. I want them to have a great time at their stay. Even though they lied to me. Not the end of the world. But now I’m going to use that lie to help get another five-star review.”

In the videos caption, he wrote, “If someone lies to you when they book your short-term rental, Airbnb, VRBO, make sure you use any information you find during their stay to help you get a five-star review. If you know they are family with young kids, maybe send them a Starbucks gift card since they’re up early early in the mornings. If you know they party all night, give them a free late check out.”

“But also make sure you ask for the five-star review if they enjoy their stay. Operating short-term rentals not set it and forget it. It’s not residual income. It is a full-time job. Do not start investing in short-term rentals hoping for easy money.”

@themortgagefox If someone lies to you when they book your short-term rental Airbnb VRBO make sure you use any information you find during their stay to help you get a five star review. If you know, they are family with young kids maybe send them a Starbucks gift card since they’re up early early in the mornings. If you know, they party all night give them a free late check out. If someone complains about dirty floors and you have to send your cleaning people back over there and they were not lying about the dirty floors to get a free stay maybe give them a free clean at the end and eat that money. But also make sure you ask for the five star review, if they enjoy their stay. Operating short term rentals not set it and forget it. It’s not residual income. It is a full-time job. Do not start investing in short term rentals hoping for easy money.#airbnb #landlord ♬ original sound – The Mortgage Fox

