An Incompetent Manager Wanted Him To Take Extra Shifts Without Extra Pay, But He Threatened To Quit Because It Wasn’t His Fault They Were Short Staffed

Some bosses will always find an opportunity to take advantage of their employees.

But this guy had enough!

He bluntly refused to do extra work because the store was short staffed.

Find out what happened next!

AITAH for being REALLY honest with my manager in front of her boss? So, I have been a SAHM for several years. I worked very hard on our budget, shopping, meal prep ext and we were ok. We recently became empty nesters. The last one moved out, pays her own bills, got a scholarship ext.

He took up a new job but…

I was bored so I decided to take one of the many grocery store jobs available at the store across the street. My intent was part time but they quickly moved me to a different, full time position, which I do like and am good at and it pays quote a bit more.

There’s a lot on his plate!

The store is short staffed and I have been doing my best to help but recently my manager sat me down with her boss(witness) to have a “documented discussion” about how I am not a team player. This is because I won’t help other departments even though I am struggling to get my own stuff done because my position should have 3 people but it’s just me. They wanted me to sign a paper acknowledging that my behavior was unacceptable.

His answer was clear and blunt!

I told my manager “you need me, I don’t need you. In my previous position in management I learned it will cost your store an average of 10k to hire and train a replacement. I also know you have a ‘walk in interviews welcome’ sign outside every day and you all are stressing about how short staffed you are and have limited applications. So no, I won’t sign this, feel free to fire me. There are 10 stores within a mile that are also offering walk in interviews. So, no, I won’t sign this. You can accept that or replace me and I really don’t care of you mark me as not eligible for rehire, I’ll just leave you off my resume and do just fine.”

No one questioned anything!

Still have a job 3 days later and everyone is acting like nothing happened, but some people are saying I am being the AH because the management is also struggling because they are short staffed.

He stood up for himself and left the boss speechless!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks of this story.

This user is curious about something.

Yup! This guy knows that the employee did the right thing!

The bitter truth! This person shares how things usually are at suck workplaces.

This person knows that it’s none of the employee’s business if the management is struggling.

Facts! The employers need the employee way more!

Why can’t they just get a few new employees?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.