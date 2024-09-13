Armored Delivery Driver Refuses To Stop Hogging The Handicapped Spots, So An Employee Gets Him Fined And Reassigned

Working at a specialized business like a dispensary comes with its own set of challenges, from handling cash deliveries to ensuring accessible parking.

When an armored truck driver kept hogging all the handicap spots, an employee decided it was time to make him pay the price – literally.

Read on to find out what he does!

Armored delivery driver finds out they are not above the law I worked for a dispensary and we handled a lot of cash, so every morning and sometimes 2-3 times throughout the day, an armored van would arrive and deliver change or pick up the safe contents. As a medical dispensary, we had a lot of patients who used the handicap parking spots.

The delivery driver didn’t care about patients’ needs.

There were only 3 for the whole building, yet the morning armored truck driver would always be sure to pull his van up sideways across all three spots. The morning delivery took the longest, which often meant customers would arrive and not be able to use those parking spots.

The employee tried to report the issue to the company, but they didn’t care.

After asking the driver not to do this anymore, I was told to call his boss if I had a problem. His boss said if I had a problem, to handle it myself.

So they escalated their concerns.

So I did: the parking enforcement sent two people to our location. When he pulled his van into place as usual across all three spots, they pulled an enforcement car up on either side of him and wrote him a total of 5 infractions.

And it carried long term consequences for the company.

Shortly after we switched companies, which was probably unrelated. But I secretly think it was the small shame they felt inside after being jerks about something we all know better than to do ourselves.

Handle it themselves? Fine. Kiss your job goodbye!

