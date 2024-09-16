September 16, 2024 at 1:49 pm

Auto Shop Customer Got A Flat Tire Right After Leaving And Demanded They Give Him A New One. – ‘This is how crazy working in a shop is sometimes.’

It’s gotta be tough to run a car repair shop.

Those folks have to deal with all kinds of issues on a day-to-day basis and a lot of customers give them enormous headaches.

And here’s another example of what I’m talking about…

The man posted a video and said, “This is how crazy working in a shop is sometimes. Dude comes in, says, ‘Man, I got a bolt in my tire. Can y’all just plug it real quick? I’m in a hurry.’”

The worker said he plugged the tire, filled it with air, and sent the customer on his way.

But the customer came back a short time later with a new leak in the same tire and told the worker that he ran over something after he left the shop…and he wanted a free tire to replace the one that had just been fixed.

The man said, “We’re not trying to tear your tire up. Sometimes I love it, man, sometimes I hate it.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Was it a scam?

It might’ve been a scam…

