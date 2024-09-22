Boyfriend Wants His Mom To Move In When They Buy A House, But She’s Not On Board With The Plan At All

For most people, owning a home and sharing it with the person they love is a lifelong dream.

So, what would you do if your partner suddenly decided their mother would be moving in with you?

In the following story, a woman finds herself facing this very dilemma.

Here’s how it unfolded.

AITA for not moving in with my boyfriend’s mother? I (30F) and my boyfriend (32) have been together for over 6 years. We have been living together in the upstairs apartment of his grandparent’s house the entire time, paying rent. His mother lives in the basement apartment of said house. My boyfriend and I have always talked about owning a house together in the coming years. We have saved up a good amount of money, because we are fortunate enough to pay discounted rent considering the family home. However, those plans have now changed, and my boyfriend says he wants his mother to move into the new house with us. It would be cheaper since she will have inherited money from the main house whenever they sell it.

He crushed her dream.

Now, I have no issues with his family at all. I love them dearly, and I think they’re all good people. But it really put a damper on my outlook of owning a home if it won’t be just me and my boyfriend. My entire life I’ve just wanted to have a house of my own with someone and now that won’t be the case. I have talked to him about it, but he just got extremely mad and defensive at me, saying it’s his mother and he doesn’t want her to live on her own.

Things got even more tense when he dismissed her worries.

I mentioned that when she gets older, he will have to constantly take care of her. Mind you, he’s generally a lazy person and does not take care of even our own cat. This leads me to believe I will care for his mother in the future. He said if I don’t like it, I can just leave, which is fair enough, but I love him and have invested so much of my time and effort into him. Should I just be grateful we will have a home? AITA?

