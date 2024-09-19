September 19, 2024 at 5:22 pm

Car Owner Reveals What Happens When A Car Has Its Sensor Stolen And Then Put Back In. – ‘All of this pops up. The sensor is the brains of your car.’

As the years tick by, our cars have morphed into sleek machines that are supposed to improve our lives.

In theory, at least…

But sometimes technology can be a big ol’ headache!

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about what happens when cars have their sensors stolen.

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker showed a car’s dashboard and said, “So guys, when someone steals your sensor, this what happens. All of this pops up. The sensor is the brains of your car. Once your sensor is re-plugged in, everything goes back to normal. So it’s okay to take out your sensor and put it back in. It’ll be no worries. Take your **** home!”

Source: TikTok

He explained that he removes the sensor on his Honda if he parks in a place where he thinks it might get stolen and puts it back on before he drives away again.

Sounds like pretty smart advice to me!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@lynxalwaysright

Replying to @_Tyy_ This Happens when your #2024 #Honda sensor is stolen from your vehicle. #hondaaccord#THEBRONX#hondacivic#Accord#stolen#FYP#foryoupage#carsoftiktok

♬ original sound – LYNXALWAYSRIGHT

And this is how folks reacted.

This viewer remembers the good old days…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer has been there.

Source: TikTok

I thought today’s cars were supposed to make our lives easier…

