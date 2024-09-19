Car Owner Reveals What Happens When A Car Has Its Sensor Stolen And Then Put Back In. – ‘All of this pops up. The sensor is the brains of your car.’

As the years tick by, our cars have morphed into sleek machines that are supposed to improve our lives.

In theory, at least…

But sometimes technology can be a big ol’ headache!

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about what happens when cars have their sensors stolen.

The TikTokker showed a car’s dashboard and said, “So guys, when someone steals your sensor, this what happens. All of this pops up. The sensor is the brains of your car. Once your sensor is re-plugged in, everything goes back to normal. So it’s okay to take out your sensor and put it back in. It’ll be no worries. Take your **** home!”

He explained that he removes the sensor on his Honda if he parks in a place where he thinks it might get stolen and puts it back on before he drives away again.

Sounds like pretty smart advice to me!

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted.

This viewer remembers the good old days…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer has been there.

I thought today’s cars were supposed to make our lives easier…

