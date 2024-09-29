Entitled Chairman Never Carried A Pen And Expected An Employee To Always Supply One, So They Set Him Up For An Awkward Meeting And Taught Him A Lesson

Sometimes, it’s the small, annoying habits people have that really get under your skin.

What would you do if your boss never carried a pen but always expected you to hand one over without even asking?

In today’s story, one employee finds themselves in this exact situation and decides it’s time to teach the boss a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

No pen? That’s a problem… I worked for a board. I got a new Chair and I quickly found out he never carried a pen. He always had things to sign during meetings. At the first meeting, when he was Chair, I was seated next to him. When it was time to sign something, without looking at me or asking, he simply put his hand out for me to hand him a pen. He was a professional and an attorney. He never had a pen.

This habit landed the Chairman in an awkward spot.

So at a subsequent meeting I got my petty revenge. The nature of the organization meant that several members had disabilities. I deliberately set out the name plaques before the meeting and seated him between a person with a disability who was unable to wield a pen and the sign language interpreter. The look of desperation on his face, when he realized no one was near him to hand him a pen, was priceless.

Well, that’s one way to show him.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit weighed in on this situation.

Just a little humor.

The look on that person’s face must’ve been priceless!

This person was more blunt in a similar situation.

He surely wouldn’t ask for a pen after this.

Some people have to learn the hard way.

Bet he’ll carry a pen next time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.