Childfree Woman Enjoys Bali Vacation With Friends, But They Say She “Ruined” The Trip By Enjoying Drinks In Front Of Their Kids

So, one childfree woman decided to go on a much-anticipated Bali trip with her two longtime friends and their kids, thinking it’d be the perfect mix of relaxation and fun.

Spoiler: things took a sharp turn when a few cocktails and not enough babysitting apparently ruined the entire trip.

Read on for the story!

AITA for “ruining” my friends vacation? I (F38) just got back from a vacation with two of my longtime friends, “Kate” (F40) and “Mary” (F38). I’ve known them both since university, and we’ve always been close. The three of us had been planning this Bali trip for a few months, along with our husbands and their kids (they both have children under 5, while my husband “Jake” (M45) and I are childfree). We agreed to split the cost of a four-bedroom villa three ways, and everything seemed fine at first.

Woo! Vacation, all we ever wanted!

Jake and I arrived in Bali earlier than the rest of the group because we had different flights. Once we got to the villa, we waited to choose rooms with our friends and didn’t mind when they both chose the ones with ensuites. We had a great time during the trip—Jake and I did some couples activities (massages, hiking, dinners), but we also spent time with Kate and Mary and their families whenever it worked for everyone. To be nice, I even surprised them with massages to give them a break. The only thing that made me uncomfortable was that whenever I ordered a drink (a cocktail before dinner, or a glass of wine with meals), I’d get comments like “Oh, you’re drinking again?”

Uhh, yes?

For context, I’m a social drinker and don’t drink often, but we were on vacation, and I didn’t think it was a big deal, especially since our husbands were drinking too. I just ignored the comments so I could enjoy the trip. On the last night, Jake and I made plans with the guys to go out, and Kate and Mary said they were staying in to pack. Jake convinced me to join him, and since it was the last night of our vacation, I didn’t want to stay in either. We went out and had a great time. We got home at 1am and I passed out straight after. The next morning was a bit chaotic with everyone packing and checking out, but we all made it back home without issue. We had booked business class seats back so we were separated during the flight and said quick goodbyes at the airport. A week after returning home, I got a long text from Kate saying that both she and Mary wanted to reduce contact with me because I had “ruined their vacation.”

Wait, WHAT?

They mentioned several things, like me drinking every night, that I wasn’t acting like a “girls’ girl,” that I booked different flights, didn’t hang out with them enough, and that I was selfish for not helping with their kids. She even said I was just focused on partying and not acting my age. This message really hurt me. I cried after reading it, and I honestly don’t know what to think. I thought I was just enjoying my vacation, but clearly, they had a very different view. I haven’t responded yet, and my husband has been asking what’s bothering me, but I don’t know what to say. AITA for how I acted during the trip?

Turns out, having a few drinks, enjoying some adult time, and not playing nanny wasn’t exactly what Kate and Mary had in mind.

Now she’s left with a guilt trip worse than any hangover.

Reddit thinks the moms are acting more childish than their kiddos.

This person thinks they had a case of the green-eyed monster.

This person concurs.

This person has been there, and doesn’t agree whatsoever.

Ah, when ordering cocktails on vacation gets you blacklisted…

Who knew having fun was such a crime?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.