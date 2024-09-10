Coffee Shop Wouldn’t Sell A Customer A Bagel Because It Was On The Kid’s Menu, So He Ordered Online And They Had No Choice But To Give It To Him

I’ve always found it a bit weird that some restaurants won’t serve adults things off the kid’s menu.

Sometimes people have a small appetite, and full portions can be huge!

Others might just be very picky, and would prefer something familiar and relatively bland for their palate.

Read on to find out how this guy got what he wanted anyway.

Don’t want to sell me a bagel? Bet. I went to a coffee shop with a friend about a year ago, and I wasn’t too hungry but wanted a quick bite. It was early, and I don’t eat too heavily in the morning so when I approached the counter I ordered my coffee and a bagel with cream cheese.

They told him no.

The barista told me the bagel was on the kid’s menu, and therefore I couldn’t order it. I asked for clarity, and confirmed it was a regular-size bagel, and asked her “So you’d rather I not order anything (the other options on the menu were full breakfast meals, skillets, etc.) than give you business because of a silly rule?” She gave me a very snide “Yep.”, so I laughed and said “Ok.” and sat down.

His friend just ordered what he wanted as a pickup order.

I explain to my friend what just transpired, and she said “Nah, I have an idea.” She proceeds to put in a DoorDash order for one bagel to be picked up. We keep an eye on the counter and sure enough, I see the bagel ready to be picked up. I approach the counter and ever-so-kindly ask for my DoorDash order for .

The barista had nothing to say!

The same barista tosses the bagged bagel at me without saying a word and walks away. Very weird hill for them to *** on, especially because bagels are such a common breakfast item so it was odd to limit it to children. I can understand wanting to sell the more expensive breakfast meals instead, but seriously? You’re not gonna sell me a bagel, for what? I should’ve known the vibes were off the moment I walked in and the entire coffee shop was that “Live, Laugh, Love” barndoor aesthetic too.

I’ve done this before, too.

I bet Reddit loves it – let’s find out.

This person would have been too salty for a bagel.

It is weird, to be sure.

Kids eat takeaway too!

The customer sometimes has to walk away.

What are they trying to accomplish here?

Sometimes you have to think outside the box.

Especially when it’s obvious arguing will get you nowhere.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.