Consumer Claims Kraft Is Ripping Off People Who Buy Macaroni And Cheese. – ‘This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen.’

High grocery prices strike again!

Hey, I’m willing to pay a little bit more for quality stuff when I go shopping, but this is ludicrous!

A TikTokker named Sam posted a video and showed viewers why they got so upset during a trip to their grocery store.

The video shows a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese on sale for $7.29.

The box says that the product contains 70% more than the usual Kraft mac and cheese box, to boot.

Sam said, “This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen. They’re scamming us.”

In a comment, Sam wrote, “The gag is that the box even says 70% more Mac but according to the grams per box THATS A LIE.”

Take a look at the video.

Puttin’ Kraft on blast for all to see!

