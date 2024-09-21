September 21, 2024 at 4:22 am

Consumer Claims Kraft Is Ripping Off People Who Buy Macaroni And Cheese. – ‘This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dahmansam

High grocery prices strike again!

Hey, I’m willing to pay a little bit more for quality stuff when I go shopping, but this is ludicrous!

A TikTokker named Sam posted a video and showed viewers why they got so upset during a trip to their grocery store.

Source: TikTok

The video shows a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese on sale for $7.29.

The box says that the product contains 70% more than the usual Kraft mac and cheese box, to boot.

Source: TikTok

Sam said, “This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen. They’re scamming us.”

In a comment, Sam wrote, “The gag is that the box even says 70% more Mac but according to the grams per box THATS A LIE.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@dahmansam

LMFAOOO the “big box” is a money scheme 😭😭 #kraft #macandcheese #scam

♬ original sound – Sam the Man💫

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer was shocked.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker said you just gotta do it yourself.

Source: TikTok

Puttin’ Kraft on blast for all to see!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter