Costco Customer Talked About The Class Action Lawsuit Involving Kirkland Baby Wipes. – ‘Can’t decide if one more wipe is worth the risk.’

A woman named Gina posted a video and educated people about a lawsuit that is causing some issues for Costco and its signature Kirkland brand.

Gina’s video shows a package of the Kirkland baby wipes and the text overlay reads, “POV: You hear about the lawsuit with Kirkland wipes and can’t decide if one more wipe is worth the risk.”

FYI, Costco is dealing with a class-action lawsuit because it was discovered that the Kirkland baby wipes allegedly contain what is known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which the European Environment Agency has linked to a lot of serious health issues, including cancer and fertility problems.

