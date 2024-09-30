Dyson Customer Put The Company On Blast After Her Hair Dryer Blew Up In Her Face

Usually, when someone says something blew up in their face, they mean it metaphorically…

But not this time!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about how things got ugly with a Dyson Airwrap hair dryer.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Pov: You no longer have a Dyson Airwrap because it blew up in your face two weeks ago. Dyson collected it and said it was counterfeit the same day they apologized and said it was genuine.”

She also wrote, “But now have gone back to saying it’s fake and they have thrown it away. So you are left with everything but the Airwrap.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I understand that the machine is counterfeit, however they shouldn’t be telling me afterwards that the machine is genuine and that it was a mistake.”

She added, “I’m absolutely gutted because I loved this. I used it all the time! I cannot afford a new one so please recommend some cheaper alternatives!”

Take a look at the video.

@skyyanna111 thats a lot of money down the drain 😭😭 i won’t lie the customer service has not been the best as they have told me different things multiple times! @Dyson I understand that the machine is counterfeit, however they shouldn’t be telling me afterwards that the machine is genuine and that it was a mistake. im absolutely gutted because i loved this, i used it all the time! I cannot afford a new one so please recommend some cheaper alternatives! #dyson #dysonairwrap #hair #haircare #fake #sad #fyp #viral #trending ♬ Apple – Charli xcx

I would be livid!

