Electricians Told Them They Weren’t Allowed To Deal With Anything Electrical, So They Started Calling Them To Plug In Their Phones Because They’re Technically Electric

Not messing with anything electrical seems to be a good rule of thumb if you’re not qualified, but you know how some folks can be…they have to control everything!

But these workers came up with the perfect malicious compliance plan to show some electricians at their place of business that they were being ridiculous.

Take a look for yourself…

Don’t touch anything electrical if you’re not an electrician. “Years back I used to work on the melt deck at a foundry in the area. It was a union job so everyone had their own roles to do. I was in melting and one of our jobs was to melt the iron for another department to pour into the molds. Every so often we would trip a breaker on one of the furnaces and had to call an electrician to come up to the melt deck to fix it. The panels for the furnaces opened up and the electricians would just flip a switch and it’d be fixed.

What was taking so long…

The problem was, sometimes it would take 20+ minutes for an electrician to show up and fix it. Waiting a few minutes wasn’t much of a big deal but when it would over 30 minutes it would start cutting into our pay since we got paid based on tonnage melted, and when we couldn’t melt iron…no money. Eventually our ATF (Assistant to the Forman) got sick of it and would open the panel and flip the switch himself so we could keep going.

People weren’t happy about this…

The electricians found out what we were doing and had a melt down (no pun intended), and told us we weren’t allowed to do that and not to touch anything electrical if we weren’t an electrician. Some words were had and we agreed only for the electricians to go right back to taking forever responding to our calls. Everyone on the melt deck decided that ANYTHING electrical was out of our pay grade.

They asked for it!

We then proceeded to call electricians up to the melt deck to plug in and unplug our phone chargers stating “it’s electrical I can’t touch it.” Of course we wouldn’t tell them that over the radio just that we need an electrician on the melt deck for an electrical issue. They didn’t find it as funny as we did and eventually we all agreed to stop calling them for our phones and their response time significantly improved.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this story.

This person shared a story.

Another reader chimed in.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a story to tell.

Can you guys come and plug in the microwave…?

This is a hilarious case of malicious compliance!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.