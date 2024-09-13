Foster Parents Tried To Help Their Foster Daughter But She Always Ran Away, So They Gave Her Up. When She Contacted Them Later Asking For Help, They Called The Police Instead.

Sometimes intent needs to meet action, otherwise it doesn’t make sense.

These foster parents wanted to do foster kids a favor by adopting them but the sad part is, they probably weren’t ready for it.

Or maybe the kid they adopted was too problematic for them.

Let’s find out what went wrong with this family.

AITA for not picking up my former foster daughter in the middle of the night after she called for help? Two years ago my wife (37f) and I (39) decided to foster. We have 3 children and felt terrible that there were kids out in the world that needed a loving home. Our first two placements only lasted a few days. It was fine.

They came across a kid they thought would love them.

But then we were place with “Olivia”(11)I won’t go into personal details but we were her 5th foster home since she was 9. My wife and I literally tried everything to help but she was rebellious. She ran away, broke things, stole things and lied. She lied so much it was insane. It was months and months of this.

But this kid wasn’t easy since the beginning.

Just when we thought things were getting better she would ruin it. The 6th time she ran away we had enough. We asked to have her removed. She said “I knew you didn’t care! I knew you didn’t want me! You just wanted the money !” My wife and I lost it. We reminded her how we listened to her, took her places she wanted to go, and encouraged her.

They were doing everything they could for her.

We told that we didn’t spend a dime of the foster care money instead we saved it for her so she could have money when she turned 18. We showed her the bank account with thousands of dollars in it and said that when she’s 18 she can still have it. I think, it was at that point she realized we cared but it was too late. She went back into the system and not sure what happened.

They forgot about her because they had to!

Life went on. We had another baby, we moved a few miles away. Last Saturday night my wife received a call from Olivia (now 13). She put in on speaker phone. Olivia apparently ran away from another foster home and had been living on the streets for days. Eventually she made it to our old neighborhood. I told her that we moved.

Olivia was in bad state after that…

She asked us if we could pick her up from a certain location. She asked if we could take her in. She was crying saying she loved the kids. She missed my wife’s cooking. She wants me to teach her how to play piano(I had started teaching her as a way to bond). I felt bad for her but taking her back was impossible. But we feared she would run away again.

She wanted badly to be fostered by these parents again.

So we told her that we would be there. We called the police instead and they took her in. The police contacted us a few days later saying Olivia’s foster parents were pressing charges. She stole a few things. Also Olivia had a vape with drugs in it. We were told that she would probably go to juvenile detention until she’s 18(this is what we were told, unsure if it will happen). They asked if we wanted any updates and we declined.

She simply needed a home.

We also asked them not to have her contact us again. Today we were telling some friends about this. While some agreed with us a few called us monsters. One of our friends said “I would’ve scooped that baby up and kept her”.

They can’t help but wonder…

Legally there was nothing we could do.

If only these parents had tried to understand the kid better.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user knows that fostering kids isn’t for the weak.

This person knows that the parents are at fault here!

This child welfare worker knows how tough fostering kids could get!

This person states the bitter truth.

That’s one person supporting the parents!

Not everyone deserves to have kids.

