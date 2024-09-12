Freeloader Cousin Blocks His Work Truck With His Car, Doesn’t Let Him Know And Then Flies To Another State, So He Decides To Have His Car Towed And Keep Him In The Dark

Some people just don’t take others into consideration when making decisions, and more often than not, the best way to deal with them is by letting them deal with the consequences — or maybe even give it a little push.

After this man’s cousin decides to block his work truck, go on a plane, and leave for a week unannounced, he decides to teach him a lesson.

Let’s check out what happened.

I had my cousin’s car towed from my driveway So basically my cousin parked his car on my driveway and he’s blocking my work truck. He parked on my driveway because he didn’t have a residential parking permit to park on my street. However, he parked directly behind me instead of the other side, when we have a four-car driveway. He left from the local airport to avoid paying for parking.

The worst part is that he took his keys with him on his trip. Also, I couldn’t squirm my way out either. I have a 2500 Denali and a classic in the garage that I wouldn’t consider damaging for this inconvenience.

Always putting himself first and acting extremely inconsiderate.

Moreover, he didn’t ask for permission or even give a heads-up. I literally woke up and saw him blocking my driveway and I texted him to move his car. Then he told me he was in Texas and wouldn’t be back for a week. My cousin and I never established a real relationship. Our relationship is just superficial. Ultimately, I called my police department and had his car towed. I don’t intend to pay for this either. I have not notified my cousin about his car being towed. He will find out this Thursday.

I doubt he will ever pull this stunt again.

