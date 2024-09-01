Hang Up On The Telemarketer Or Get The Telemarketer To Hang Up On You? This Homeowner Won The Battle Of Annoyance.

There are few things more annoying than a telemarketer interrupting your evening.

So it’s always enjoyable to see someone get one over on them.

This story from Reddit is a good example of that.

Telemarketer gets a taste of his own medicine

We’ve all had more than enough of our time wasted by these guys. Tonight I got a call from one trying to sell me solar panels while waiting for the kids to get ready for bed, thought I’d have a little fun.

Most of us just hang up on telemarketers, but this guy decides to have a little fun.

He starts off confirming my name, and that I’m the homeowner, then goes into a five minute spiel about how he’s NOT making a sales call, yada yada yada. Then he tries to confirm my address. Correct, but forgot the apartment number, which I pointed out, and noted that I’m pretty sure I’m going to have a hard time convincing the condo board to let me install my own personal solar panels on the roof.

He does not respond well to a statement of fact.

Now he’s all indignant, says this is why he asked in the beginning if I was the homeowner (I am; apparently apartment = renter to him), and if this was a single family dwelling (he didn’t). Then he muttered that I was “wasting his time” as he hung up on me.

Success!!

If the telemarketers are going to annoy you, annoy them back!

