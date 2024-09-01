September 1, 2024 at 12:24 am

Hang Up On The Telemarketer Or Get The Telemarketer To Hang Up On You? This Homeowner Won The Battle Of Annoyance.

by Melissa Triebwasser

There are few things more annoying than a telemarketer interrupting your evening.

So it’s always enjoyable to see someone get one over on them.

This story from Reddit is a good example of that.

Telemarketer gets a taste of his own medicine

We’ve all had more than enough of our time wasted by these guys.

Tonight I got a call from one trying to sell me solar panels while waiting for the kids to get ready for bed, thought I’d have a little fun.

Most of us just hang up on telemarketers, but this guy decides to have a little fun.

He starts off confirming my name, and that I’m the homeowner, then goes into a five minute spiel about how he’s NOT making a sales call, yada yada yada.

Then he tries to confirm my address.

Correct, but forgot the apartment number, which I pointed out, and noted that I’m pretty sure I’m going to have a hard time convincing the condo board to let me install my own personal solar panels on the roof.

He does not respond well to a statement of fact.

Now he’s all indignant, says this is why he asked in the beginning if I was the homeowner (I am; apparently apartment = renter to him), and if this was a single family dwelling (he didn’t).

Then he muttered that I was “wasting his time” as he hung up on me.

Success!!

Let’s see how the commenters are Reddit enjoyed this one.

This young man did some exceptional time-wasting on a cold call.

How long will they wait on hold, this commenter asks.

A simple way out for this commenter.

And finally, a sense of humor gets the job done.

If the telemarketers are going to annoy you, annoy them back!

