He Cleared The Snow Out Of A Parking Space So His Aunt Would Have A Safe Place To Park, Then Someone Else Took The Parking Space Instead

Nothing like a blizzard revenge… First, a little background; this was a few years ago when I was a senior in college. I had moved into a townhouse with a disproportionately small open parking lot behind the row of townhomes. I’m talking gravel with space enough for perhaps 5 cars (you did require a pass, but our landlord had given out far too many for the lot size, sigh. The next housing over had a fence leaning into the lot, so if a car did not pull forward far enough once parked, you could not drive around them to park. I drove a 4×4 SUV at the time so routinely I parked partly in the grass to allow for more room for the smaller cars. This was also a troublesome lot when it snowed, and boy did it snow up there, which is what begins my terror reign on my neighbors.

Story time… (bear with me it’s a long one). I had just finished up finals for the fall semester and was waiting on my aunt to drive to my complex from a couple states over so we could make the rest of the journey for the holidays to my parents house together to save on gas money (this was when it was around 3.98 a gallon). However, a blizzard had started up and the weather was quickly becoming treacherous. I waited until the thick of it was mostly over before I went out with a shovel to clear a spot for my aunt’s 2 wheel drive car in the lot, so her car would be safe while we were away. I spent 2 hours in the freezing snow making room for her. While not law (obviously) generally the rule is, you dug it out it’s yours.

Well, not long after I got a call from my mom saying my aunt had run out of gas because of traffic stopping with no stations in sight. So I loaded up 2 cans and headed out into the storm (it was now passing farther east and she was stuck in it). She wasn’t far away, but it was 45 min just to get to her due to the condition of the roads (minor tangent, if you are going downhill and the road is empty, you can pull the e-brake and have some fun sliding sideways lol). So I get to her and fill her up, and we head back with her following my tracks.

Fast forward, we are pulling up to my lot (I gave her my pass and I was just going to park on the street) and this ahole has taken the spot I dug out (she was the only car there as everyone else had already gone home for the holidays). She could have parked anywhere else. She also had parked far enough back to block the entire rest of the lot. So my aunt parks on the street and I let her in the house to get warm.

But I’m mad. What kind of jerk does this? Suddenly I realize; I’m the only one with a shovel here. And a dark idea begins to take shape in my mind. You want that spot so badly? Fine. Take it. It’s yours. Forever.

I grabbed my shovel (it’s dark by now) and head outside. I carefully shovel ALL of the snow I had dug out back around their car. For good measure, I add snow from around most of the rest of the lot. I have buried their entire car up over the trunk and hood. I feel accomplished and over the cover of darkness, take my shovel back inside and wait for the morning.

The next day, I hear angry cursing and rush to my kitchen window to look out back. My neighbor is furiously trying to get in their car, and then trying to back out of their snow hell. I make coffee and sip it giggling while they realize they will have to dig their car out, and since they have no shovel, they have to do it with their hands.

Never take a spot someone else worked hard to shovel out. They eventually did get free, and I made a new shovel space right away for my aunt. We had a lovely holiday with my parents where there was no snow after.

