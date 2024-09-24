He Kept Getting Pushy Sales Calls For The Last 3 Years, So He Devised A Genius Plan To Make Them Stop

Pushy salespeople on the phone can be annoying, especially if they insist you are the person they are looking for when you have told them multiple times that you’re not.

Crank caller vs Pushy Salesman I am a field worker, and my company provides me a company phone. I’ve had it for three years. This phone’s number was provided by Verison Wireless.

Apparently, the person who had it before me was named (I’ll make one up because I might be identified) Jeter Watts. Now, Jeter gets sales calls 8-10 times a day. No matter what I say, how I answer, or speak, the calls keep coming for Jeter.

I’ve told them it’s a company phone, identified the company, and registered the number on the Do Not Call list. Nothing works. I still get the calls. The pushy sales guys never believe I’m not Jeter Watts.

I should also mention that when I call someone, the caller ID shows the person I’m calling that Jeter Watts is calling. Neither my company’s I.T. department or Verison can change the caller ID. It’s a bit of a joke at the locations I service that Jeter Watts is here or Jeter Watts is calling when it’s just me. Three years of all this.

So, one of my locations got a crank call from one of their customers during my visit. A guy calls and says sexually inappropriate stuff if females answer. It happens several times a day.

The location has the caller’s number because early on, the guy didn’t have caller ID blocking. The guy called when I was on location and they had me answer. The guy just hangs up when a male answers. When I found out about all this and that they had the number, an instant plan came to mind.

I’d take the number from the crank caller and give it to the pushy salesman, telling them that this is my, Jeter Watts’, new number. I’ve been giving the pushy sales guys the crank caller’s number for two months now. I tell them that is my new number. I talk to them as Jeter, ask them to save my number, and call me back at the new number.

My pushy sales guys’ calls have reduced to 3-4 per week. I give all of the pushy sales guys the crank callers number. My day is a bit easier.

