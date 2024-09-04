He Wasn’t Going To Tolerate Anyone Bullying His Friend, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands And Gave Them Soapy Consequences

I love it when kids stick up for other kids who are bullied.

I made my roommate sleep on a bed full of shampoo because he and his friend poured a little bit on my friend’s bed. “2 years ago, I spent a year abroad in a boarding school at England. It was quite an enjoyable experience, except for one small detail. Some of my schoolmates were absolutes jerks which just enjoyed making people suffer for the sake of it. One of them was my roommate, and although he did not try anger me directly, he did to one of my friends.

This guy was from Hong Kong, therefore his English level was not great, that mixed with the fact that he was a bit weak and skinny, made him the ideal target for these kind of people. Once, they took someone’s shampoo and poured a little bit over his bed to make the rest of the boarding house think it was ***. It did not work, but the fact that there was an attempt to make him go through that was enough to make us both create a revenge. See, both the bully and I went to drama lessons, and some days after the incident the teacher told us that we had a trip to London to watch The Lion King as part of our drama course. We had also been informed that we would be arriving pretty late (3 AM minimum).

I saved the date and just after we left for the trip I said “I needs to go to the bathroom.” I went to his room, took his shampoo and poured it all over his bed and his sheets and his pillows, I left the whole room as messy as I could and left. The next day he had all his pyjamas plus uniform filled with shampoo. The head of house opened “an investigation” to see who was responsible. But I guess he was not very good at it because the first meeting he made started by telling me that I did not need to be there as he certainly knew it was not me.

This was supported on the fact that I was “supposedly” at London and that I was one of the best students of the school (I ended up having the most school merits by quite a margin). Anyway, the day I left the school to go back to Spain, I opened my phone to write a message on the house group chat. I said “Remember the shampoo incident?” Someone answered “Yes, Why?” “I was the one who did it”.”

