Her Boss’s Mom Started Screaming At Her When She Brought His Lunch, So She Had Security Escort Her Out

AITA for having my bosses mother removed by security from our workplace? Yesterday my boss James told me that his mother was in town and would be stopping by to bring him lunch today. He had meetings all morning, so he asked me to put it in the fridge once she arrived.

I greeted her and introduced myself as James assistant. She stared at me and then suddenly started to cry. I tried to ask her what was wrong but she just yelled bible verses at me. She told me I can’t be James assistant because his assistant is male. She demanded that I leave her son’s office immediately and told me that I am fired.

She went into her son’s office and locked the door. I couldn’t reach James, so I panicked and called security, who escorted her out. James said she is just very protective and I should have called his cell phone instead of security. He said I embarrassed him. AITA?

This won’t be the last time his mommy issues affect you.

It’s totally abuse. If your boss is okay with that, you need to leave.

You’d think he’d be happy his staff made sure he was safe. So ungrateful.

I’d take it further and say he’s mad you embarrassed him in front of his mommy.

How does one think one can get that kind of power just by being someone’s mom?

Get out of there fast.

