Her Boyfriend Wanted To Borrow Her Late Dad’s Fancy Car, But She Said No Way. So He Went Into Her Apartment To Find The Keys, And Now She’s Barring Him From Coming Back.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he can’t use my car to pick up his friends? “I’m a bit mad and need to know if I’m overreacting here or if I’m justified. I’m a 31F and last week, my boyfriend 30M asked if he could use my car to go and pick up his friends from the airport. I asked him why he couldn’t use his car and he said that his is booked in for maintenance that day and mine was bigger anyway. I checked what time the flight got in, worked out the time with work and said no problem, he can take my car. This morning he gets ready and asks where the keys are. I tell him they’re on the key tray and he says, no the Ferrari keys.

The Ferrari is a 328 that I inherited because my Dad passed away less than 2 months ago. I tell him there’s no way he is driving the Ferrari and he could use the Land Rover which was what I agreed to. He says I agreed that he could drive ‘my car’ and not which car specifically. I told him there was no way he was taking my Dad’s Ferrari and even if we’d been married 10 years, I still wouldn’t let him drive it (we’ve been together 6 months). He got mad and said that his friends were expecting him to show up with a Ferrari and that they were excited about going for a drive in it.

We got into a shouting match and I kicked him out of my apartment and told him he’s not taking the Land Rover either and he and his friends can work their own way of getting home. I went to work, took all of the keys with me and now I’m getting messages from him saying he can’t believe I didn’t trust him and took all the car keys. Also from his mum and dad telling me I need to go to therapy because I’m too attached to things and that my Dad is gone and being possessive over his belongings is not healthy. Am I the idiot for not letting my boyfriend use my car and am I being too emotional over this? He went back to the apartment after I’d left for work to “talk things over”. I was so mad about him going through my apartment, I called security and they took my spare key from him and have his picture up as a do not allow to enter. Did I go too far?”

