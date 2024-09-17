Her Boyfriend Wants Them To Live In A Mobile Home On His Parents’ Land, But She Already Has A House And Doesn’t Want To Move

You gotta be careful when it comes to finances and a significant other.

Things can get complicated in a hurry, and you better believe they can also get contentious as well.

Check out what this woman had to say on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for telling my boyfriend that I don’t wanna buy a house when I already have one? “My father bought a house on January 1st, 1978. The house was built in 1957 so it’s been around for a while and isn’t up to code. In 1997 the ceiling caved in and my dad not able to fix it at the time decided to move out. My dad just recently told me he wanted me to have it due to him being up there in age and not having the ability to fix it (my dad being 71 me being 21 and more capable to fix it). I just found a stable job and bring in most of the money so I don’t mind being the one to fix it.

Good for you!

My dad got me power tools for Christmas and as of January 1st 2023 I am now the owner of the property (my dad wanted the date to be ironic so that’s why he waited so long). I recently pitched the idea of fixing the house up to my boyfriend and his family as they worry about our finances. They told me it is just a lost cause. Granted my dad is a car collector and most of his collection is on the property so I can see why some people wouldn’t like the idea. But I don’t mind the cars and I can easily move them over to the lot next door (which my dad still owns).

Whatever you say…

They also told me it would just be a money pit and I had no idea what I was getting into. I’ve been working on houses since I was 5 years old and I know how to redo the roof due to being taught at a very young age. In all I’m looking at a $10,000 – $15,000 project that’s only if I wanted to add an expansion that has already been started.

My boyfriend and I went over to his parents house as they wanted to speak with me and they told me that they cleaned off a section of their property to bring a mobile home in. My boyfriend had gone with them and picked out at home for $150,000 and was planning on having it moved to their property for me and him to live in. They told us we could have their land and all we would have to do is pay off the house.

Ummm, no.

I told them absolutely not due to me already owning my home and land and that I didn’t want to get into any debt of any kind. My boyfriend and his parents told me that a house that didn’t need to be worked on would be better as I would not need to be BURDENED with my father’s misfortunes. I told them that I would continue with fixing up my house and that if my boyfriend wanted to live with his parents that’s on him. AITA?”

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Who needs two houses?

Not this lady!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.