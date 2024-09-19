Her Bridesmaids Dropped Out Because They Had To Pay For Their Own Dresses, And They’re Furious With Her About It

You want your whole wedding experience to be joyful and peaceful.

But wedding planning is stressful and some people in your wedding party can be very difficult to deal with.

At least the people in this woman’s wedding were.

See why it may be an understatement to say they had strong personalities.

AITA for not checking on my friend after she dropped out of my wedding party? I asked my two best friends if they’d be my bridesmaids. One of them lives with me because she wasn’t working much. They said yes. Until I told them they would need to pay for their own bridesmaids dresses.

Then the sparks started to fly.

One said that it was crazy I expected them to pay $100 for a dress to be in the wedding and dropped out of the group chat.

The other didn’t want to do it either. It really hurt and confused me.

So I asked another friend. She was SO happy and said she’d be honored. After about a week of nothing from one of the friends who dropped, I get an angry text message from one of them.

It got even more baffling and painful.

She said it was awful that I didn’t check on her to see how she was doing.

She also said she was hurt that I didn’t make sure she didn’t want to do it before I replaced her. I am FLOORED! She also bad-mouthed me and my fiancé. I don’t even know if there is a friendship to salvage after this. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

She’s acting like the bride asked for a $1000 crystal bridesmaid dress.

Definitely using, but I don’t think you can legally do that and I doubt she’d pay it anyway.

It’s just that simple, as painful as shocking as it is.

Seems very fake. I wonder what her deal is.

I wonder if she is on drugs.

Good riddance.

Weddings are so much drama.

