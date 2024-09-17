Her Controlling Husband Tried To Make Sure She’d Be Stranded At Home, So She Learned How To Fix Cars And Lived A Separate Life Behind His Back

I feel like this story from Reddit could be a movie!

And you’ll see what I’m talking about when you start reading.

I don’t want to give anything away, so get started now!

My great grandmother learned how to repair her car after her husband tried to force her to stay home. “My great grandma (ggma) was born in the late 1920s. When we she got pregnant outside of wedlock, her family forced her to marry my great grandfather (ggpa). Which really sucked for her because she really didn’t like him. She and my ggpa pretty much never got along.

It was a bad relationship.

They were always fighting and would constantly do petty things to each other (like my ggma putting a piece of raw meat on two pieces of bread when my ggpa refused to eat what she made and demanded she make him a sandwich). But my ggpa could also be really controlling. My ggpa refused to let my ggma leave the house to do her own errands or have any form of life. If she wasn’t leaving to go to work or doing stuff specifically for or with him, she wasn’t allowed to leave. To ensure this, he would take essential parts out of her car when he left for work. He’d take the parts with him and always assumed he had her beat.

She was gonna show him.

Well my ggma was a fiesty woman who wasn’t about to put up with that. So she got a book on basic mechanics to learn how to put her engine back together. She then would go buy parts to her car that my ggpa would regularly take out (he wasn’t a mechanic or anything so it was always small parts that would be easy to take out and put back in if you knew what you were doing). After he would leave for work, she’d wait a bit to make sure he wasn’t coming back for anything, and then she would get the parts. To make sure my ggpa didn’t know what she was doing, she hid all of the parts in things like flower pots and containers of bird seed that he never messed with.

She was a sly one!

She’d put the part in her car, go into town to do whatever, and then would take the part back out and rehide it before my ggpa got home. As far as I know, he never figured out what she was doing. He just smugly believed that he had her completely stranded at home. All the while, she was out on the town living her own life. One final petty thing she did after he passed away was to place a whole bunch of plants in his room. (They had separate bedrooms since it was custom and they didn’t like each other.) She had all kinds of plants in there that he didn’t like and would never let her keep. She loved those plants and took great care of them until she couldn’t anymore. We’ve tried to put some of those flowers on her grave now that she’s passed (if I remember correctly, she is not placed near my grandfather.) Love how petty my ggma could be.”

Check out how people reacted on Reddit.

This person was loving this story!

Another individual spoke their mind.

This Reddit user told a story.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

This story brought a big smile to all our faces!

I am secondhand proud of this woman.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.