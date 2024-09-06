Her Dad Wants Her To Meet His New “Affair” Girlfriend, But She Refuses To Ever Approve Of His Infidelity By Having A Relationship With Her

I’ve always thought it would be really difficult to see a parent start dating someone new.

WIBTA for telling my dad I NEVER want to meet his girlfriend? “My (18F) dad (50M) wants me and my brothers to meet his affair partner ‘Rachel’ (hopefully 30<F) of around one year. He asked one of my brothers (15M) and I about it a while back actually, but it keeps replaying in my mind.

My dad looked visibly disappointed and a bit upset that we said we didn’t want to meet Rachel, but just thinking about that woman makes me go a bit ballistic and also makes me want to cry. It wouldn’t end well. He told us that he respected our decision ‘for now’, but we would have to see her eventually as we were both a part of his life, and he would like not to keep them separate forever. But in all honesty, I could live the rest of my life happily never speaking to her. She does make him happy though, which I can’t resent in itself.

I’ve had people tell me that I’d be a jerk for denying my dad the happiness of having us all come together and play happy family with Rachel. But I’ve also had a fair share of people (admittedly the majority being my own friends) telling me that I am right to feel this way about her, so I’m getting a mixed reception here. A strong part of me wants to get a grip and tell my dad in no uncertain terms that I never want anything to do with the woman. But another part of me is terrified about the consequences of what that type of confrontation would lead to. Knowing me and my brother, we would either give her the silent treatment the whole time or start screaming at her, and neither of those are situations I would want to expose my youngest brother (11M) to.

I’m just a little lost on what to think or do, because despite everything my dad’s done to my mum (50F), I still love him and care about his feelings. I can’t see a way meeting Rachel would end without someone crying, be it my dad, my mum, Rachel, my brothers, or myself. Any advice would be appreciated, and please be brutally honest in telling me whether or not I’d be the ******* if I told my dad that I don’t want to see her, full stop. Or tell me whether or not I’m the ******* for not having done so already. I think he’s hopeful that we’ll eventually change our minds.”

