Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Very Petty After They Broke Up, So She Kept All Hardware And Tools So He Couldn’t Put Together Any Of His Furniture

Is petty revenge the best kind of revenge?

Well, that’s up for debate…but it sure can be satisfying when it’s done correctly!

And this woman decided to get back at her ex in the pettiest of ways.

Take a look at what went down!

You can have the furniture but I’m taking the hex keys & screws! “My ex and I broke up. We lived together. I sold most of my furniture to keep his, and we used that money to buy new things for the apartment like decor & bar stools for the kitchen. He not only wanted to keep all of his furniture, but 50% of the stuff we bought together. Tried to explain that everything became ours 50/50 when I sold my stuff to keep his.

Go ahead and take it.

It wasn’t worth fighting over, he was being pretty vindictive, so I said screw it and let him take it all. I ended up with a desk, a rug, 2 bar stools, and some kitchen & decor items. He took all the electronics including TV, couch, coffee table, tv stand, bed & bed frame, etc. All of the really important and/or expensive items. He also returned all the gifts he got me for Christmas/my bday, but kept his Christmas gifts (more like, left me the boxes but took the items out of them).

She knew what she had to do…

My petty revenge… Most of the furniture was Ikea. All of it being built with hex keys. I helped him disassemble his furniture for the movers. Then, I took his entire bag of hex keys & hardware (the screws and whatnot). He put the furniture in storage so he won’t notice for another month at least. Replacing the hex keys is pretty simple, but good luck tracking down the exact screws and brackets and etc!”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

He’s not gonna be happy about this…

