Her Ex Wanted Her To Sign Refinance Papers On Their Mortgage, But She Refused And The Name-Calling Began

Getting out of a long-term relationship is never easy, especially when you have children and assets together.

So, how would you react if your ex had a gambling problem and wanted you to sign papers so he could take the equity out of your home?

In the following story, a lady finds herself in this exact dilemma.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA Ex bf wants me to sign papers to refinance mortage so he can take 17000 out. So, I 38f recently left my ex, Josh, after 12 years of financial and mental abuse. We own a house together, and while I’ve moved into my mother’s house with our 3 kids, he has stayed in our home. I’m trying to get off the mortgage and give it all to him so I can later one buy again and just be free from him. The problem is that he contacted me and said I needed to sign papers so he could use the equity in the house to buy him a car. “I took his car,” even though it’s mine, but he wouldn’t transfer it to me.

Here’s where the real problem lies.

He has a gambling problem and its getting worse, all the money he has gambled in the weeks I’ve been gone, he could have bought a secondhand car buy now. I don’t want him to gamble the mortgage and eventually make our names blacklisted. So, I said I would not sign. Let me get off the mortgage first, and then he can do whatever he likes. This has caused him to become angry and call me all sorts of names, so I had to block him. He then messaged me through Facebook and told me it was my fault he had just gambled 1500 back pay to win a car, and I was dead to him. I have also blocked him on Facebook now. AITA?

