Her Husband Left His Estate To Her And Their Children, But When A Child He Abandoned Asked For Some Of The Money She Told Her No

There are things in life that you legally have to do, and things that anyone with a heart and/or soul probably would do.

And sure, it’s tough to part with money, but when there are kids involved, most tend to err on the side of kindness.

Not this lady, who inherited a million dollars but doesn’t see why she should give her husband’s oldest child one red cent.

Check it out.

AITA for not giving my stepdaughter an inheritance? My (32F) husband passed away earlier this year. Our children (6F, 3M) and I inherited his entire estate, which in total is worth almost a million dollars. When he was in high school, my husband had a child (16F) with his girlfriend at that time. He broke up with his girlfriend once he found out she was pregnant, saying he wasn’t ready to be a father yet. He visited her maybe once every few years when he was alive.

Her stepdaughter is not well-off and they are struggling without child support.

My stepdaughter and her mother are very poor. They have struggled financially ever since my husband’s death as they no longer receive child support. They’re struggling to pay rent and risk getting evicted. My stepdaughter reached out to me begging for her share of the inheritance.

She flat-out told her no.

I feel bad for her, but my husband clearly stated in his will that he wanted to leave his estate to me and my children only. I barely even know my stepdaughter, and I don’t think it’s my responsibility to take care of her. She’s furious with me, calling me a heartless gold digger and saying that giving her money was the least I could do to make up for years of neglect. AITA?

This woman has no heart.

I wonder if Reddit feels the same way.

The top comment says the poster has zero character.

They want to know how she can sleep at night.

Her husband was seriously a jerk.

She would lose in court.

They had some harsh words for her.

I sincerely hope this woman takes this advice to heart.

If she still has one in there.

