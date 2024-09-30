Her Roommate Was Awful To Her So She Locked Her Out Of The Room When She Was Wearing Only A Towel

I think it’s safe to say that it’s pretty much every person’s dream to get epic revenge on someone who has wronged them.

And the woman you’re about to hear from, she nailed it!

Read on and see how she got back at her no-good, awful roommate.

Roommate Embarrassed. “When I was in college, I had this very rude roommate. It was all fine until she left a post-it note on my door calling me “disgusting and unsanitary” for having a pet in my small dorm. After this, I discovered she was using my garbage bags that I purchased for her own personal trash, and when I confronted her about it, she tried to tell me that she didn’t care it was my property—that since she lived there, she had access to it.

This wasn’t going well…

This resulted in a screaming match. THEN, she stole my flat iron and lied, acting like it never happened. I was so fed up and sick of this *****, so I decided she had messed around too much, and it was now time she found out. Our college was a hassle if you were ever locked out. The only way to get in the apartment door was by swiping your keycard, and the only way to lock your dorm door was with a big bulky key. If you ever lost or forgot your keycard or key, you’d have to call the office and ask for someone to let you in—but the kicker was, there were only 4 hours a day where the staff would open your door if you were locked out—a policy enforced very strictly (called “lockout hours” as a way to make sure staff weren’t opening doors all day long). Since I lived in the same apartment as her, I knew that she would always get dressed in her room and left everything in there, including her phone when she showered. I waited until a day when no one else was home and purposefully stood in the common area.

Here we go…

As predicted, she went to shower with nothing but her caddy and towel. While she was showering, I snuck and locked the door to her room, closing it slowly so she wouldn’t hear. I checked to make sure it was locked and walked back to the common area, got comfortable, and waited. It was like a movie. She came out and pulled the handle quickly out of habit, only to bump into it and ricochet back. When she realized her door was locked, she started panicking. She saw me and came over, all desperate and frustrated with her freakin’ tail between her legs. She practically begged me: “Can I use your phone to call the office? I’m locked out. Please.” I looked up at her with an ever-so-futile attempt to hide my smile, leaned forward, and looked her straight in the eye. “Nope!” I saw the panic in her eyes. “PLEASE! I’m NAKED, I’ll have to walk ALL the way downstairs in my towel. I don’t even have my slippers!!!!” Icing on the cake. I repeated with the sweetest satisfaction: “Nope!”

Oh, boy…

Did I mention it was the end of the lockout hour, and there wouldn’t be another one for 6 hours? Muahahahaha. She was DEVASTATED. She stood there for a couple of minutes, I assume, hoping I would change my mind. I’m not a completely bad person, so I almost did—but then I remembered all the **** she pulled and stood my ground. Eventually, she went downstairs in her towel and shower cap, barefoot. After about 45 minutes, she came back with a staff member who opened the door despite it not being lockout hours due to the situation of her being naked and all, but she was humiliated. The staff member flashed me a “what the hell” look, but I didn’t care. Revenge was sweet, and I had just had the fattest slice. She never bothered me again.”

Major embarrassment to the max!

