Her Son Was Getting Married And Told Her That It Was An Adults-Only Reception, But When She Found Out He Was Just Excluding Her Autistic Daughter She Didn’t Attend Either

AITA for not going to my son’s wedding because he said my daughter can’t go. My (lyss 38), son (Liam, 24) announced that he was getting married soon.

But he messaged me saying my daughter (Lexi, 14) could not come due to the fact she’s under 18 and there was no children allowed. I fully respect and understand that but I messaged back saying that my daughter is quiet and wouldn’t be any much of a problem. My daughter is autistic and is quite well behaved but extremely sensitive.

She would have not been a problem. I asked if Liam would have let her come. After I replied with that, he said that Lexi was still not allowed to come and I respected his decision. But a few days later I got a message off a family friend (John 28) asking if Lexi was going to the wedding. I replied with no Liam says no under 18.

John replied back saying that is bs because his daughter (Lillian 13) is going, so straight after he message me I rang Liam. We had a back and forth argument until he finally admitted that he didn’t want Lexi there due to her autism. So, I hung up on him and didn’t go to his wedding and I told my sister and a few of the guests and they decided not to go. AITA?.

