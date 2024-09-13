Bride’s Stepmother Wouldn’t Stop Messing With Her Wedding Plans, So She Made Her Suffer The Consequences Of Her Actions

Having stepparents can be traumatic for a vast majority of people, and even if there are some good ones out there, most people aren’t talking about them on Reddit.

Step mother wants to be a huge monster my entire childhood? Sleep in the handicapped cabin. In the months leading up to my wedding my stepmother called me about a dozen times to discuss the various features of the free cabins we were providing for our guests. She basically wanted to know how luxuriant they were (not very, but not spartan either) and repeatedly complaining about various features.

First, I purposefully gave them (her and my father) wrong directions that were just barely wrong, making it seem more like they’d missed a turn than that I’d given them the wrong directions. This had them arriving about 15 minutes later than expected for our rehearsal dinner, missing the vast majority of it.

They had plenty of time to eat, but not enough to cause a show. Or so I thought… they managed to create quite a drama fest in the twenty minutes they were there for. But then, the next step – I assigned them to the handicap accessible cabin. It was away from all the others, had a weird shower, and the bed was slightly lower. It was one of the few without a view of the lake.

My friends were kindly doing coffee deliveries to everyone the morning of the wedding and I told them to deliver them in numerical order, the handicapped cabin was the last one. I hear their coffee was cold and all the good pastries were gone. She was such a mood killer at the rehearsal dinner (asking loudly and in front of everyone why my dad wasn’t walking me down the aisle, throwing a fit about the wrong directions, complaining about the food…)

I added another layer – we bought necklaces for both our moms and, after a lot of debate, one for her as well. At the last minute, we decided to give the third one to my husband’s grandmother instead (neither of my grandmothers were able to attend). She never knew, but it still felt soooo good.

We also set up their cabin so that someone else would be staying in it the second night. Their original plan was to leave after the reception to visit my stepmother’s sister but I knew if there was an option they’d want to stay the second night.

This user applauds the patience of this bride.

The pettiness of this story was surely a delight!

This user is really sorry the bride had to deal with such nuisance.

That’s right! The bride found the right groom!

This user also shares how things are with their family.

