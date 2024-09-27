His Customer Demanded Something That Would Put Their Business In Jeopardy, So He Found A Way To Do It Without Ruining Their Livelihood

Have you ever noticed that the people in charge of making big decisions often don’t understand the ramifications of those decisions or they just don’t care?

It seems pretty common and can be devastating.

Check out why this company kind of lost some things that were really important.

Completely delete a client company’s website and email services? Are you sure? Ok. I was in tech support for a company that handles my country’s largest internet service provider’s entire professional email services, all its website domain management services and a large portion of its website building and web hosting services.

An odd request came through.

One day, a support ticket comes in from ISP. ISP: Client is moving from service X to service Y. Please remove their subscription from the database. Me: We don’t do that until the new service is set up and running. Otherwise, it will delete everything in their subscribed package, including all email storage, DNS records, and website. He confirmed that he understood the implications and to cancel the subscription anyway.

But the employee got to move on easily.

So I told my boss and he said: “Don’t delete the subscription, but suspend all the services that would be affected. Keep those tickets at hand and expect a phone call. If they call you, tell them to talk to me.” The ball was now out of my court. Phew! I sympathize, though.

Here’s what people are saying.

I put is down to a combo of arrogance and laziness. It’s dangerous.

Handled so well! But keeping user data can be tricky legally.

Exactly. It’s a dangerous precedent.

That should be on a t-shirt. I’d wear it.

That’s just mean, bud.

I see nothing malicious here. It’s actually a bit wholesome.

