His Downstairs Neighbor Blasted His Surround Sound System When He Was Sick, So He Responded By Playing Metallica On His Guitar Through Huge Amps

Blaring surround sound upstairs when I’m home sick? Okay. Years ago when the wifey and I were living in our first apartment together, our upstairs neighbor had a stupidly loud surround sound system. While this really wasn’t much of an issue at all, there came a day where I had enough. I was stuck at home, with bronchitis and a double ear infection. And before you ask, yes, dude upstairs knew it. Our kids were besties.

Skyfall came out on DVD that morning, and homeboy must’ve picked it up at Best Buy the moment they opened, because he fired that **** up so loudly, I could clearly hear every lyric from the opening number through the floor. While running a 100-degree fever and generally feeling like ****, I hatched my plan for revenge.

I let him finish the movie, unbothered. All while dragging my Marshall Half-stack amplifier into the living room, and laying it flat on the coffee table, pointed at the ceiling. I then proceeded to play through Metallica’s first three albums back to back on my guitar, at full blast. Dude came by the next day with chicken soup and an apology. Never had an issue again.

