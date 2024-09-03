His Girlfriend Put On One Of His Expensive Watches, So He Told Her She Should Have Asked. Now She’s Angry That He Got Upset And Didn’t Tell Her About His Financial Background.

Some people collect stamps. Other people collect rare coins.

In today’s story, a man shares that he collects expensive watches.

The problem is that he got really upset when his girlfriend decided to wear one.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for getting angry when gf wore one of my watches and criticised my spending habits? I am 22M, she’s 23F. I’ve been collecting high end watches for several years. It’s a hobby that I’m passionate about, having invested lots of money into my collection.

His girlfriend put one of his watches on when he was in the other room.

2 days ago, we were at my apartment and I was in the bathroom. I came back to find her wearing one of my most expensive watches. She was on the couch and when she saw me all she asked was how it looks on her.

He was very upset, which his girlfriend was not expecting.

I immediately got upset and angry and told her that she should’ve asked me before wearing it. She was somehow surprised? And asked why it was such a big deal.

He tried to explain why he was upset.

To be fair, she knows close to nothing about watches and especially this brand (PP). So I tried explaining to her how valuable and delicate it is and that i like it to be handled carefully.

His girlfriend got upset and felt like he had been lying to her.

Then she got even more upset, questioning why I would spend that much money on a watch instead of investing it or saving it. She didn’t know about my financial background to be able to afford this as we have only been dating for a month. She felt lied to, asking why I didn’t tell her this until now. Since then, there has been tension between us (irl and texting). I’m not sure what to think, AITA?

It seems like they both overreacted.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader thinks he needs to work on communicating better with his girlfriend.

This reader would end the relationship.

Another reader thinks OP is “pathetic.”

This reader isn’t a fan of OP either.

Another person points out why he and the girlfriend were both wrong.

She probably thought he’d tell her it looked good on her.

This is an awkward moment for sure.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.