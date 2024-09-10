His Girlfriend Was Being Bullied At Work, So When The Bully Applied For A Job At His Company He Made Sure She Didn’t Get Far

When it comes to jobs, it usually revolves around who you know…

Bully my girlfriend at work? Good luck getting hired at my company. I’m a 26-year old man that works as a program coordinator at my company. We’re a 1,000 person team that focuses on supporting the military with defense contracts. My girlfriend is 22-years old and works as a bartender while she’s finishing up her final year of university. She’s sweet, shy, and makes me laugh every time we hang out. I love her so much.

But one of her coworkers, Megan, is a complete jerk to her when they work together. Cusses her out in front of diners, belittles her when she makes a mistake, reports every little infraction she makes to the general manager, etc. This woman is in her late 30’s and still acting like a high schooler. My girlfriend has reported this behavior several times to management, but they just wave it off. Several nights she’s cried into my shoulder, talking about how badly she wants to quit as I reassure her that Megan is trash and she doesn’t deserve being treated that way. One afternoon I came into the restaurant while my girlfriend was working the bar. Sure enough, Megan was also there along with another young guy. The young guy and I are talking about our career goals when he asks what company I currently work for. “[defense contracting company],” I respond.

“Oh hey, Megan just applied there, right?” he says, turning to Megan. “Didn’t you apply for [defense contracting company]?” “Yes,” Megan replies, not making eye contact with me. “Oh? What position?” I ask. “A warehouse one,” she answers. That’s all I needed.

That night I asked my girlfriend what Megan’s last name was, and the following morning I immediately headed towards the warehouse manager’s office; we maintain a good, professional relationship. I informed him that a woman named Megan _______ had applied for some type of position under his department and warned him that she was prone to cause trouble. He thanked me for informing him and I went about the rest of my day as normal. That was two months ago. Last I heard Megan was still working as a bartender at my girlfriend’s restaurant. I applaud her for trying to move up in the world. Maybe she’s looking to get health benefits, maybe bartending is getting to be too much as she ages. But I don’t think anyone else deserves to suffer from her workplace attitude. I think she’s exactly where she needs to be for the rest of her life.

