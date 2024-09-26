His Neighbor Freaks Out After He Selflessly Mowed Her Lawn, So Neighbor Changed The Locks On Her Backyard Outlets

Neighbors clash, but what happens when it’s over a good deed?

Read how one Redditor handles his neighbor’s rude behavior after mowing their lawn.

This one is wild, so buckle up.

I can’t pick my neighbors, but I can pick their lock. Back in the far-off days of ’02, I lived in a duplex. The people in the other half of the duplex complained to the landlord all the time for nothing. As in, I was once woken up at 2:00 A.M. by my landlord calling to say that the neighbors reported me having a crazy loud party and keeping them awake. I was sleeping. I was alone. There were no lights on, there was nothing making noise. (Well, I do snore.) Basically, she complained about both petty and made-up things constantly. There’s your background.

Oof, it sounds like a neighbor you should stay clear of.

So, on the property was a shed with a landlord-supplied electric lawn mower. I mowed my half one day, and thought, “What the hell, let’s do their half too.” However, the cord didn’t reach to their whole yard from my outlet, so I plugged into their outlet for the last 10% of their side of the lawn. Next day, she threw a fit at me that I used her electricity. A long fit. A loud fit.

What?! How much electricity could this neighbor have possibly used?

I pretty much shook my head, threw my hands up, and walked away from it. I used pennies of your electricity to mow your lawn, I don’t even expect gratitude. It’s a small unasked favor, but why bite my head off over it? Next day, she’s got someone on her side installing those clear boxes over her two outlets with padlocks on them. Clearly, a normal response…. Petty revenge begins here. I take a gander when she’s not home. Those locks are clearly the cheapest locks they could find at Walmart. I go to Walmart and buy two identical ones. They were like six bucks.

We all see where this is going, right?

One of my hobbies is lock picking. I’m absolutely not a master. I’m probably not even good. But I sure as heck can open the cheapest padlocks ever made in seconds. I replace the locks with my own.

So, how tall’s that grass now?

Looks exactly the same. Took a few weeks, but looking out my window one day to see her with an overgrown lawn and hearing her futilely slamming a hammer against the clear boxes for a half hour made all the frustration worthwhile. Next time, shut up and take the favor.

This petty revenge took skill! Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

When kind deeds are taken for granted, sometimes revenge is best served pettily.

What was this woman thinking?

