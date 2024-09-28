Homeowner Shares “Adulting Hack” For Saving Money On The Air Conditioning In Your Home. – ‘Five-degree drop in the house within 30 minutes.’

Electric bills during the summer months are no joke these days because of how hot is outside and how much most of us have to run our air conditioning units to stay comfortable…

But don’t freak out, because a woman named Jen posted a video on TikTok and shared a hack with viewers about how they can save money on their electric bills.

Jen said, “Do you own or rent a home and the AC costs are absolutely murdering you this year? Come with me on an episode of ‘what they didn’t teach you before you turned into an adult, and now you know it or need to know it.’”

She said that her air conditioning was acting up this summer and she called a company to have it checked out.

The worker who came to her house asked her if she had cleaned her AC unit.

Jen showed viewers a video of the side of the AC unit that needed to be cleaned and she said that it needs to be taken care of every 6-12 months.

She said, “All I know is that our house was always 79 when it should have been 74. After he washed it, literally five-degree drop in the house within 30 minutes.”

Jen ended her video by saying, “Long story short, go wash yours and tell your friends. Everyone needs to know this.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer offered some more info.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Keep those bills as low as possible!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!