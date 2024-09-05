Honda Civic Sport Owner Tells People What She’s Paying Each Month For Her Car. – ‘Cars right now are expensive, you guys.’

We have a feeling that you might be surprised by what you’re about to see…

A TikTokker named Alex posted a video and shocked a lot of viewers when she opened up about how much money she’s paying each month for a Honda Civic Sport.

Alex said that she’s paying $739 per month for a 48-month lease and explained, “The car was $28,000, but with the taxes and fees, it ended up being $32,000. I didn’t put any money down because my interest rate was really low, it’s at 3.9%, so I didn’t really care to put any money down.”

She continued, “Cars right now are expensive, you guys. I don’t know what kind of cars you’re talking about where payments are like $300 if the loan is 48 months. If you’re talking about a used car, yes, but if you’re bragging to me that your payment is $300, maybe look at the term of your loan.”

