Horrible Mother-In-Law Fed Her Children Sugary Snacks, So Their Mom Used Her Fuel Discount For The Next Three Years

Every mother has the right to choose snacks and food for their young children.

This mother didn’t want her kids to have sweet snacks, but her MIL did exactly the opposite – even though she knew she was going against her daughter-in-law’s request.

Find out how she took her revenge!

Undermine My Parenting, pay more to fuel your car! My MIL is a mixed bag. Loves the kids, defends the family to the end, helps out even when it is really inconvenient. Also a master of the guilt trip, smoker, (sober for the last year) former raging mad alcoholic, drama queen.

She took the kids out!

MIL wants to take our daughters out for lunch. Hubs says “ok mom, you can either let them have a pop at lunch OR walk them to the corner store for a coke OR ice cream afterwards.” The result?

Things got bad!

They get a frozen slushy at the fast food place after two bites of junk food, then MIL herds them over to the store for a bottle of sugary soda AND an ice cream sandwich. Those little girls (age 6 and 4) didn’t sit still, quiet down, or fall asleep until past midnight.

She had done this on multiple occasions.

The above is not an isolated incident, but a great example of a pattern of behavior. One particular supermarket chain (where MIL does 95% of her shopping and we do maybe 20% of ours) has partnered with a major fuel station chain to offer discounts on fuel with a qualifying level of grocery purchases.

She took her revenge!

You can input your phone number at the pump to receive a small percentage off your fuel purchase. Once the discount is used, you must purchase more grocery to obtain another discount. MIL has not been able to redeem a fuel reward in the last 3 years. I use her phone number every time I fuel up.

This MIL learned her lesson the sugar coated way!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person takes care of their grandmother in a similar way!

This person isn’t fond of people yelling at gas stations because they work at one.

This person thinks this mother did a good job with the revenge.

This lady tells what they have been doing to their daughter in law.

This person shares how they get a discount frequently.

People really do love a good petty revenge!

But why can’t these MILs be considerate towards their grandchildren!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.