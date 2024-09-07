Houston Man Put DoubleTree On Blast For Price Gouging In The Aftermath Of A Hurricane. – ‘Maybe it’s a glitch?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Houston, Texas has been no stranger to destructive storms over the past several years, and the city went through it again in July 2024 when Hurricane Beryl left its mark.
And a Houston man named Malcolm took to TikTok to share his thoughts about an injustice that he couldn’t let go.
Malcolm told TikTok viewers that he was looking for a hotel room in Houston in the aftermath of the storm and saw that the DoubleTree hotel in the city’s Greenway Plaza was listed for a whopping $799 on Booking.com.
He double-checked the price on DoubleTree’s site to make sure it wasn’t a mistake and it was listed there for $783.
Malcolm was shocked and said, “That’s ridiculous. I legit thought I was tripping. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s a glitch?’ No, that was on the website, too. What? I know a hurricane just happened, but you gonna charge that much?”
Take a look at the video.
@malcolmdwaincarte
The Double Tree lost their mind with this. #greenscreen #doubletreebyhilton #hotelroom #houston
And this is what people had to say on TikTok.
This viewer was shocked…
Another individual asked a question…
And this TikTokker couldn’t believe it…
This sounds pretty darn shady…
