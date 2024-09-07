September 7, 2024 at 6:22 am

Houston Man Put DoubleTree On Blast For Price Gouging In The Aftermath Of A Hurricane. – ‘Maybe it’s a glitch?’

Houston, Texas has been no stranger to destructive storms over the past several years, and the city went through it again in July 2024 when Hurricane Beryl left its mark.

And a Houston man named Malcolm took to TikTok to share his thoughts about an injustice that he couldn’t let go.

Malcolm told TikTok viewers that he was looking for a hotel room in Houston in the aftermath of the storm and saw that the DoubleTree hotel in the city’s Greenway Plaza was listed for a whopping $799 on Booking.com.

He double-checked the price on DoubleTree’s site to make sure it wasn’t a mistake and it was listed there for $783.

Malcolm was shocked and said, “That’s ridiculous. I legit thought I was tripping. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s a glitch?’ No, that was on the website, too. What? I know a hurricane just happened, but you gonna charge that much?”

Take a look at the video.

@malcolmdwaincarte

The Double Tree lost their mind with this. #greenscreen #doubletreebyhilton #hotelroom #houston

♬ original sound – Malcolm in the City

And this is what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer was shocked…

Another individual asked a question…

And this TikTokker couldn’t believe it…

This sounds pretty darn shady…

