A Property Management Company Was Towing Cars From A Parking Lot After No One Had Power For Days After A Hurricane

You’d think that most folks would give people a break in the aftermath of a hurricane that knocked out power for days on end, but there are some individuals out there that don’t seem to have any sympathy for others.

And it sounds like that’s what’s going on here…

A woman named Ashely took to TikTok to express her frustration after she saw that cars were being towed from an apartment complex parking lot after the Houston, Texas area didn’t have power for three days.

Ashley’s video showed a tow truck driving through a parking lot and she said, “Out of all things, we’ve already got no power and no electricity, but in Houston, they’re worried about cars that don’t belong in the parking lot. What is going on?”

The caption to Ashley’s video reads, “Day 3 no power no electricity in Houston Texas & their still out here towing cars. Can’t make this uppp.”

