Landlady Keeps Stealing Tenant’s Parking Spot After It’s Shoveled, So They Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

Snowy winters can cause more than just traffic headaches. Sometimes, they lead to clashes between neighbors.

So, what would you do if your landlord constantly parked in your designated spot after every snowfall despite an agreement to keep things fair?

Would you just let it slide? Or would you find a way to make her regret it?

In the following story, a tenant finds themselves in this exact situation and comes up with a plan that leaves their landlord no choice.

Here’s what happened.

Snowed A few years back, my husband and I rented a basement apartment from a woman who lived in the house upstairs. When we moved in, we agreed on which parking space would be ours and which would be hers, as well as that we would be responsible for clearing our own parking space of snow, and she would be responsible for her space. The first year, things went as agreed, and everything was fine. The second year, after every snowfall I would shovel our side of the driveway (my husband couldn’t shovel due to illness).

Here’s where the problem starts.

Every time we would leave the apartment in our vehicle after the shoveling was done, we would come home to the landlady parked in our spot. The first few times, I would shovel the other side of the driveway so we could park (since you couldn’t park on the road in the evenings in the winter in our city). As soon as we left again, she would move her vehicle back to her own, now shoveled, spot.

Fed up watching this happen, the husband came up with a plan.

This went on for a couple of weeks until my husband finally had enough of seeing me breaking my back to shovel the entire driveway. The next time we came back and saw her parked in our spot, he turned on the four-wheel drive to his truck and drove up over the snow to park in hers. We left and came back a couple of times that day, doing the same thing and compressing the snow down. Once he saw her leave, he moved the truck back to our own spot.

The landlady must make a decision.

She ended up being gone until the next morning, so when she came home, she had to shovel to get in or face parking in the street and getting towed. Except now, the compressed snow had been sitting there for an entire day, including overnight, so it had hardened, making it more difficult to shovel. She ended up having to pay a plow to come shovel for her.

Yikes! She probably didn’t like the outcome.

