LASIK Eye Surgery Patient Shares How Things Didn’t Go Well After She Had The Surgery. – ‘It genuinely has taken down my quality of life.’

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

I’ve heard nothing but good things about LASIK surgery from people I know who’ve had it, but apparently, there are some folks out there who regret ever going under the knife to get their eyes fixed.

A TikTokker named Jess talked to viewers about the many problems she’s had with her peepers since she got LASIK surgery and warned others against getting the procedure.

Jess said she underwent LASIK surgery in 2022 and since the surgery, she’s had to deal with “daily eye pain, severe eye dryness, floaters, tension headaches, night blindness, and chronic eye cysts.”

She added, “I kind of wasn’t expecting to have so many adverse side effects because they really make it sound like it’s rare to have issues afterwards.”

Jess then said, “It genuinely has taken down my quality of life by like 20%. And there’s nothing I can do about it.”

That’s pretty scary stuff…

