Man Lends His Young Nephew A Book On Economics, But His Grandparents Get Upset Because They Think He’s Turning The Kid Into A “Bookworm”

Encouraging a kid’s curiosity can sometimes stir up more than just an interest in learning.

When this bookworm’s 12-year-old nephew showed a surprising interest in a classics economics book, it sparked a family debate over age-appropriate literature.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my parents ‘We are not having this conversation again’? My(27m) brother(38) and SIL are working abroad right now. My nephew(12) mainly lives with my parents but spends the weekends with me, so they have time to themselves.

One day, his nephew makes an interesting request.

He recently asked if I could buy him a copy of The Wealth of Nations. At first, I wasn’t sure if he would be able to comprehend it. But then I figured, “There’s nothing inappropriate in the book. The worst that could happen is he doesn’t understand and loses interest in the book, in which case I can take the book back and read it myself.”

But his nephew surprised him.

As it turned out, he does like the book and actually manages to understand it. At least, the main principles. He discussed it with my sister(35), a Professor of Economics, who is very impressed and called him “very bright for his age”.

The boy’s grandparents, however, aren’t thrilled.

My parents, though, are convinced I pressured my nephew into reading the book. They think I’m trying to turn him into a bookworm like me. At first, I simply denied it and told them he wants to know how the world works. He is their only grandchild, after all. I told myself they are just being doting grandparents and there’s no reason to get into an argument about it.

The grandparents just couldn’t let this go for some reason.

But they kept asking him if he actually really enjoys the book and questioning me, accusing me of pressuring him. They couldn’t believe a 12 yo would enjoy that book. So I told them we are not having another conversation about this. Dad said I didn’t have to be hostile and they were only being concerned for their grandkid. AITA?

Who would have thought encouraging your nephew to read would put you in the doghouse.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This topic is definitely a strange hill to die on.

Intellectual curiosity should be encouraged, not punished!

Bookworm (derogatory)

These grandparents don’t sound very “doting” to this confused redditor.

The debate over this book revealed deeper tensions about family influence and the expectations of a young, curious mind.

Nurturing curiosity should always come from a place of support and understanding.

Plus, these people do know there are way worse hobbies for a kid, right?

