Man Said An Auto Shop Wanted To Charge Him $150 For An Oil Change. – ‘I don’t need the 100% full synthetic put-gold-in-my-oil.’

The place I get my oil changed charges me $30 and I’m in and out in 30 minutes.

It’s great and dependable!

So I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around what this fella had to say…

A TikTokker named Fizz posted a video and talked to viewers about how he was shocked by how much he was quoted for a simple oil change.

Fizz told viewers that he was quoted at $150 for an oil change for his car and he said, “I was like, ‘What? $150? No,’ I said, ‘That’s not gonna work.’”

He was then told that he could choose a cheaper oil change option for $94.99 and added, “I’m like, ‘Look, lady, I don’t need the 100% full synthetic put-gold-in-my-oil kinda…..’”

He added, “I just need the stuff that’s in the bottom of the barrel to get me from point A to point B. That’s it? OK?”

Fizz then told viewers, “Second thing is, mind you, I made an appointment for this oil change. She says it’s gonna be about an hour and a half to two hours to get this done.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘Hour and a half to two hours? Why? Why’d I make an appointment?’ You drive the car in, you lift it up you change the oil you drop it down you drive it out. It’s a half hour, OK? OK.”

