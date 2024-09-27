Man Tries To Help His Struggling Parents By Moving Into Their Home, But They’re Constantly Criticizing His Wife. So They Moved Out And Left Them On Their Own.

If your elderly parents were struggling financially, how would you help them?

AITA for leaving my elderly parents to struggle? My wife and I moved in to help my parents financially because they struggled with bills on their retirement income. My wife hated it; it was a downgrade from our lifestyle and a significant downgrade from what she was used to. We rented out our home, so we had income from that.

My mom continued to be difficult, complaining about how my wife eats too extravagantly, even though my wife was buying the groceries. We started to go out of town for weekends because we needed a break. For some reason, my mom started taking up the only shower when she knew my wife had to leave for work on multiple occasions, causing my wife to be late for work. My dad doesn’t do much because he has his own old-fashioned views on cooking and cleaning, and they both chose to hate my wife for having a career.

Finally, my wife got sick of fighting with them over a shower, and she rented a small studio near her work. I started staying there more often, and I enjoy the peace away from parents. I told my parents I’m done supporting them and the house, after a crazy high electricity bill when my mom forgot to close the windows during the day, but blasted the A/C. I decided it’s time for me to join my wife in the studio.

My parents don’t know how they can afford bills, food, and things like insurance and taxes. I told them maybe they need to downsize or sell the home. They said they would if we let them have the home we are renting, and I explained that on top of rent for the studio, that home still has a mortgage.

Mom came after my wife, saying she needs to downgrade her lifestyle. I told my parents, “I think you guys should try that because I will no longer be giving you ANY money and you have to manage yourselves.” My dad asked what was he supposed to do, and I told him seasonal holiday hiring is coming up, and they need get part time jobs if they can’t make ends meet. My parents act like I’m evil for suggesting this, but it’s really their only option to keep the lights on and food on the table.

