Management Wanted Them To Display Their Hometown On Their Nametag, But This Employee Decided It Could Be Any “Hometown” She Liked

Sometimes, jobs expect employees to get too personal.

Let’s read about how one employee got creative with his name tag to rebel against that invasive behavior.

Read the details and find out whose side you’re on.

Management insists on Employees telling people where they’re from for “conversation” purposes. I decided it was a matter of opinion. I work at a small casino, and last year, management decided all employees had to wear name tags with their hometown on them as “conversation starters” with guests.

Ugh, this sounds so gimmicky…

As you can probably imagine, a lot of us had issues with that, but there was no arguing with them. Some people tried to not put their hometown down but managers wrote it in for them to the best of their memories. A few people tried to be smart and write down places like Nunya, Peru, or Hell, Michigan.

Everyone’s so creative! I never would’ve thought of that.

Those also got vetoed. I, however, being a bit more creative than most and being a big horror fan, as well as a writer, chose a hometown that wouldn’t raise any eyebrows unless you were actually paying attention.

Ah, we have a real artiste on our hands.

My choice actually slipped through the cracks, although it is certainly a conversation starter, if you know. My name tag lists my hometown as Derry, Maine. Anyone want a balloon?

Oooh, I just got chills.

What does Reddit think about this King callback?

First up, a user notes that this could be a security violation.

Next, a reader notes the boss surely doesn’t know the author of this reference.

One commenter had a fun alternative for employees to use.

And another Redditor was just plain creeped out.

This is such a funny, harmless way to rebel against management.

You gotta hand it to this employee, it’s certainly going to get people talking!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.